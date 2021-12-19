49ers beat Falcons 31-13 for 5th win in 6 games

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP/KRON) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, San Francisco ran for three more scores and the 49ers won for the fifth time in six games, beating the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The Niners scored touchdowns on four straight drives to make easy work of the Falcons to remain in wild-card position as the sixth-place team in the NFC.

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel caught four balls for 60 yards to go with six rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jeff Wilson rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts.

George Kittle added six catches for 93 yards — ending his two-game streak of at least 150 yards receiving and one touchdown.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said.

Atlanta got stopped at the goal line on its first possession of the game and lost a fumble on a strip sack by Nick Bosa on the opening drive of the second half.

“I like how we played almost every play, except for about 10 of ’em,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The Niners got off to a rough start when JaMycal Hasty fumbled the opening kick to give Atlanta the ball at the 12.

“We struggled on special teams,” Shanahan said. “I think that was obvious.”

The 49ers won last week 26-23 in an overtime thriller on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

At 8-6, San Francisco is two games back behind NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals (10-4) and has one less win than the second-place Los Angeles Rams (9-4) who play on Tuesday against the Seattle Seahawks (5-8).

