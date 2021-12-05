49ers’ Cannon taken off field in ambulance after collision

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon is tended to after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco 49ers backup running back Trenton Cannon was taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary collision on the opening kickoff in a 30-23 loss at Seattle.

Cannon was attempting to make a tackle on DeeJay Dallas when his head hit the leg of a teammate.

San Francisco’s training staff immediately ran onto the field and stabilized Cannon’s neck.

He was eventually placed on a backboard, loaded onto a stretcher, and into an ambulance that was brought onto the field.

The 49ers said Cannon had a concussion, was in stable condition at a Seattle area hospital, and would remain overnight for observation.