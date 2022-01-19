49ers-Cowboys was most-watched NFL Wild Card game in 7 years

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 16: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys drew massive ratings during their NFC Wild Card matchup televised on CBS and Nickelodeon last Sunday afternoon.

An average of 41.496 million viewers watched the 49ers beat the Cowboys 23-17 — the most-watched NFL Wild Card game since Cowboys-Lions in 2015, according to a CBS press release.

It peaked at over 50 million viewers by the end of the game — a 35 percent increase to a comparable Wild Card game last year.

49ers-Cowboys was the most-watched television program on any network since Super Bowl LV last February, the release said.

The matchup featured two teams with a historic playoff rivalry combined with a rich tradition of winning. Both teams each have five Super Bowl trophies in their collection.

CBS says 49ers-Cowboys was the second most-watched Wild Card game on the network dating back to 1988. Pittsburgh-Denver in 2012 garnered an average of over 42 million viewers.

However, with the prominence of unauthorized streaming sites, the 49ers-Cowboys ratings might’ve actually been higher.

The game averaged more viewers than the Cowboys-Raiders Thanksgiving matchup last November that had a 40.8 million average.

49ers-Cowboys was also on streaming service Paramount+.