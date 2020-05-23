49ers’ D.J. Jones says he’s fully recovered, ready to get back to work

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — D.J. Jones was a key piece on the 49ers defensive line, but then suffered an ankle injury and missed the rest of the season.

The defensive tackle had to sit and watch his brothers play for a Lombardi Trophy.

He was sidelined by a high ankle sprain but the lingering effects that caused his season to end in week 14 are now gone.

“The ankle is 100%, I am able to run and cut,” he said. “And there are several places here that I am able to workout. There is a place here called extra inch. There is a gym that I have always gone to. They shut down our high schools but I have been able to get the work done.”

Jones’ will be counted upon even more this season after the loss of Deforest Buckner. He says he’s been training as if his snaps will double.

“If I don’t stop my feet I feel like I can get to the quarterback,” he said. “If I stop my feet I feel like I am stuck in the mud. And I am not going to get to the passer. As long as I am moving my feet as my defensive line coach continues to tell me which I am working on, I will get to the quarterback.”

Part of that motivation for the hard work, is to get back to what he missed

“It was more motivating than disappointing because I wasn’t able to play. And just see my brothers out there fighting. Just to see that we had an opportunity to win was motivating to me so we can get back to that game. I am just working right now just like I know the rest of my teammates are, to get back,” he said.

