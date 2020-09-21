SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The insider confirms after MRI results, the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year injured his left knee causing him to be sidelined.
Bosa suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 49ers’, 31-13 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Shortly after the defensive end went down, medical staff carted Bosa off the field into the locker room.
Latest Headlines:
- Evacuations issued in Belmont amid growing wildfire
- 49ers DE Nick Bosa to miss rest of season, MRI confirms torn ACL
- Dolphin rescued from pond after being trapped by Hurricane Sally storm surge
- ‘Dreamer’ worries about DACA with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing
- ‘Roots in Oakland’: School district celebrates Emmy wins for Zendaya, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II