49ers’ Dee Ford heads to Super Bowl to face former team

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Miami to face the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive end Dee Ford, will go head-to-head with his former teammates.

“Everything’s special about it, ya know. The best of the best. I got some old brothers out there. It’s gonna be a lot of love, like old times. And they already know I’m coming and I already know they coming, so it’s going to be a great battle,” Ford said.

It was just one year ago when Ford made a costly play in the AFC Championship that potentially cost the Kansas City Chiefs from making a Super Bowl appearance.

With just one minute left in the game against the New England Patriots, Chiefs’ Charvarius Ward intercepted the ball on 3rd-and-10, but because Ford lined up offside the call was negated.

Patriots then received the ball back scoring a touchdown and tying the game, 31-31.

New England went on to win the AFC Championship game and Super Bowl and Dee Ford eventually made his way to San Francisco on a five-year $87.5 million dollar contract.

While the 49ers are celebrating the win of the NFC, Ford tells NBC Sports, he’s ready to finish the job and get to work.

“I got a couple injuries to get right. I’m going to celebrate right now, but I’m getting ready to help my team win,” Ford said.

