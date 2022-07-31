SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel has agreed to a three-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. They say $58.1 million will be guaranteed.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the extension is worth a maximum of $73.5 million and $71.55 total. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, via sources, also reported on the deal.

Samuel, 26, requested a trade from the team back in April. At the time, an ESPN report said Samuel wanted to let the 49ers know his desire was to leave the organization.

During the 49ers’ first day of training camp on July 27, Samuel did not practice with the team. Samuel was a “hold in” running on the sidelines while his teammates practiced as his representative worked on getting a new contract.

Samuel is coming off an All-Pro season in which he scored 14 total touchdowns — six receiving and eight rushing. He recorded 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards in 16 games played during the 2021 regular season

The Associated Press contributed to this report.