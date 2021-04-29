Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
Health care workers: How to get a free burrito from Chipotle
Lumber prices skyrocket nearly 250%, impacts suppliers and buyers
Video
Study: People of color are more exposed than whites to air pollution
Here’s when the CDC says cruises can resume
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
49ers draft pick schedule
Top Stories
Kane’s 20th goal leads Sharks past Coyotes 4-2
49ers top draft prospects: An inside look from their high school coaches
NFL Draft 2021: Everything 49ers fans need to know
Video
Coyotes continue battle for playoff spot in rematch vs. Sharks
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
49ers draft pick schedule
49ers
Posted:
Apr 29, 2021 / 11:45 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 29, 2021 / 11:45 AM PDT
Courtesy: San Francisco 49ers
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Coronavirus in the Bay Area: Vaccine tracker
Trending Stories
Woman faces hate crime charges after calling Berkeley cops on Black delivery driver
Video
Hailed a hero: Teen saves drowning man in Santa Cruz
Video
Bay Area rental rates on the rise
Video
Mario Gonzalez death: Attorney for Alameda officers shares their side
Video
San Quentin death row inmate found dead
Latest News
Health care workers: How to get a free burrito from Chipotle
Lumber prices skyrocket nearly 250%, impacts suppliers and buyers
Video
Study: People of color are more exposed than whites to air pollution
More News