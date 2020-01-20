49ers fans rush to stores for championship gear

DALY CITY (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are waking up on Monday as NFC Champions.

Here at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Daly City’s Serramonte Center, fans will be rushing through the doors starting at 7 a.m. when the store opens to get all that Super Bowl 54 swag.

Everything from jerseys with No. 10 repping our favorite quarterback Jimmy G or a Raheem Mostert jersey after he starred in last night’s game rushing 220 yards and making every single touchdown.

This is history being made.

The Niners haven’t won the Super Bowl in 25 years, but this could be the year they make their big comeback.

