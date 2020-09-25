49ers’ Garoppolo sitting out Sunday’s game against Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 20: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Jimmy Garoppolo is joining the list of 49ers who aren’t playing in this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The team made the announcement Friday morning, saying Nick Mullens will start as quarterback in Garoppolo’s place.

On Monday, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo still had a chance to play in this Sunday’s game, despite having suffered a high ankle sprain and sitting out the second half.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out for #SFvsNYG. @NickMullens will start at QB. pic.twitter.com/pGV3iY6nJ6 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 25, 2020

Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas have already been placed on the Injured Reserve List, the team announced earlier this week. Both players tore their ACL. See the photos:

San Francisco 49ers’ Solomon Thomas (94) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is driven off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Latest Stories: