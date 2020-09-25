SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Jimmy Garoppolo is joining the list of 49ers who aren’t playing in this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
The team made the announcement Friday morning, saying Nick Mullens will start as quarterback in Garoppolo’s place.
On Monday, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo still had a chance to play in this Sunday’s game, despite having suffered a high ankle sprain and sitting out the second half.
Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas have already been placed on the Injured Reserve List, the team announced earlier this week. Both players tore their ACL. See the photos:
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
Latest Stories:
- Newsfeed Now: Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state at US Capitol, protests continue across the country
- 49ers’ Garoppolo sitting out Sunday’s game against Giants
- VIDEO: Alleged kidnapping attempt in Costco parking lot
- Fresno man sentenced in crash that killed couple driving to their wedding
- 2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at veterans home