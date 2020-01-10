49ers gear up for big game against Vikings

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The anticipation is building for the 49ers playoff showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

The game kicks off Saturday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

Thursday was the 49ers’ final practice before the big game.

Players who were missing from the Niners’ dominant defense due to injury are expected to return.

The by week helped all players recover after the end of the regular season.

This Niners squad has an overall lack of playoff experience, but there are a few veterans on the team that know what it’s like to thrive on the playoffs stage.

The winner of the Divisional game will advance to the NFC championship game.

If the Niners win, that game will be played at Levis’ Stadium, because the Niners have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

An estimated 70,000 fans are expected to pack Levi’s Stadium tomorrow, and Santa Clara police will be out in full force to keep everyone safe.

There will be mobile patrols keeping tabs on the perimeter and parking lots, and canines will be deployed to sniff out the potential for trouble.

There will also be undercover officers in the parking lot and in the stands, all with the goal to keep everyone safe while enjoying the game.

Fans are also encouraged to play a part and report anything suspicious.

For fans planning on traveling to the game, Cal Train will offer extra service to Levi’s Stadium.

Saturday morning there will be one additional southbound pre-game express train from San Francisco to the Mountain View station.

It departs at 10:45 a.m.

After the game, Cal Train will operate on a special northbound train that leaves the Mountain View station 75 minutes after the game, or when it’s reached maximum capacity.

