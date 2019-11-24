49ers: George Kittle to return against Packers after suffering broken bone in ankle

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers tight end, George Kittle, is making his way back onto the field after suffering a broken bone in his ankle, according to ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Kittle suffered the broken bone on Oct. 31 against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter.

The tight end went on to continue the game after suffering the injury.

Kittle has been out for two weeks to help recover.

Earlier in the week head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, “I think if it was a normal person, I’d probably make him doubtful …. But Kittle’s different than most people, and he won’t allow me to rule him out too early because he keeps telling me he’s going to surprise me by game day.”

Schefter reports Kittle’s ankle, ‘isn’t completely recovered, but he is healthy enough to return as San Francisco enters a challenging three-game stretch.’

The 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers for a primetime showdown Sunday night.

Following Sunday San Francisco will face Baltimore and New Orleans.