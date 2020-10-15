49ers Hall of Fame inductee Fred Dean dies at 68

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Former 49ers player Fred Dean died Wednesday at age 68.

His official cause of death has not been confirmed, but he was recently hospitalized for the coronavirus.

The Hall of Fame inductee played in San Francisco from 1981-1985. “Dean’s quickness, speed, and strength made him one of the league’s most feared pass rushers during his 141-game career,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame site said.

Dean helped the 49ers into their first Super Bowl win in 1981 against the Cincinnati Bengals, where they won 26-21. With Dean, they earned the Super Bowl championship again in 1985 — beating the Dolphins 38-16.

I am saddened to learn of the death of 49er Hall of Famer Fred Dean. What an amazing player, had he played today, his ability to rush the passer would shine even more. After his knee injury, I brought him videos to watch, he said, kid, get me a cigarette. RIP Fred Dean. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 15, 2020

Fred Dean’s Championship Games (via Pro Football Hall of Fame):

1980 AFC – Oakland Raiders 34, San Diego Chargers 27

Dean started at right defensive end. He recorded nine tackles and 1.5 sacks in the game.

1981 NFC – San Francisco 49ers 28, Dallas Cowboys 27

Dean played but did not start. He recorded one tackle assist in the game.



1983 NFC – Washington Redskins 24, San Francisco 49ers 21

Dean played but did not start. He recorded two tackles and one sack in the game.

1984 NFC – San Francisco 49ers 23, Chicago Bears 0

Dean played but did not start. He recorded one tackle, two assists and one sack in the game.

Super Bowls

Super Bowl XVI – San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Dean started at defensive end. He recorded one tackle and one sack in the game.

Super Bowl XIX – San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

Dean played but did not start. He recorded one tackle and one assist.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Fred Dean. He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game – commitment, integrity, courage – over the course of his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred’s wife, Pam, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Fred’s memory.” Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker

