Undefeated 49ers host rival Seahawks tonight

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 31: Tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers eludes the tackle of safety Deionte Thompson #35 of the Arizona Cardinals on a touchdown catch and run during the first half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – It’s a good time to be a 49ers fan!

After years of suffering through many losses, the Raiders are now the only team to still be undefeated – wining 8 games in a row.

The 49ers are expected to get back some talent on the offensive side of the ball, including both starting tackles and their full back.

They have the task of protecting Jimmy Garoppolo against the Seahawks’ defense.

The 49ers defense, however, has been killing it this season as it’s proven to be one of the most elite defenses in the league.

But defense will have to be on it tonight in order to shut down Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson – who is currently a front-runner to win NFL MVP of the Season.

One injury that could potentially hurt us is 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander – he suffers from a torn pectoral, an injury he sustained on Thursday against the Cardinals, putting an end to his season.

Will we win this showdown and continue with an undefeated season? We’ll have to find out tonight!

The game kicks off at 5:15 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium.

You can also expect a lot of traffic in the area both before and after the game – so plan accordingly!

