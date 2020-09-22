49ers injuries could jeopardize season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Niners won the game this past Sunday but lost key players in the process.
Jimmy G is listed as questionable for this Sunday after hurting his knee. Superstar Nick Bosa tore his ACL when he was blocked in the first quarter. Two players later, Solomon Thomas also tore his ACL. Star running back Raheem Mostert sprained his MCL on Sunday.
He has already been ruled out for this Sunday’s game with the New York Giants on the same field they played on two days ago — where they warned the NFL that the condition of the field was so bad it could injure players.
