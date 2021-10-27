49ers injury update: Multiple starters miss practice, latest on George Kittle

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers during pre game prior to playing the Indianapolis Colts at Levi’s Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a rain-filled home loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night, the San Francisco 49ers look to bounce back with a road win against the Chicago Bears (3-4).

The 49ers (2-4) have lost four straight games since they started the season 2-0.

It doesn’t help that multiple starters are hurt and will miss practice days before the team takes the field.

Players who will miss Wednesday’s practice, according to KRON4’s Kate Rooney.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf)

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle)

Defensive end Dee Ford (concussion)

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion)

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf)

The eight-time Pro Bowler Williams was not available against the Colts, which could have factored in the two sacks and two interceptions by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Samuel, who had 100 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches Sunday, ranks fourth in the NFL at 648 yards, according to NFL.com.

George Kittle latest

49ers tight end George Kittle has not played since Oct. 3 against the Seattle Seahawks due to a calf injury.

The former All-Pro tight end is still on injury reserve, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said he could return to practice next week.

Kittle played in only eight of 16 games in 2020 and will not play in Chicago — his second straight missed game.

The team has not announced a target date for Kittle’s official return to game action.

Trey Lance returns to practice

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance made his first career start on Oct. 10 against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals but walked away with a knee injury.

Lance missed Sunday’s game in which Garoppolo returned as the starter.

Shanahan said Lance will practice Wednesday and get “a few reps.”

The 49ers will assess Lance’s status further based on how his knee feels after practice.

Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw is currently in Los Angeles getting his knee looked at, Shanahan said. Kinlaw could undergo season-ending surgery.