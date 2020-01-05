49ers’ Kwon Alexander on track to play in NFC divisional playoff game

(KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for the playoffs while receiving news that could help the team when it’s needed most.

49ers’ linebacker Kwon Alexander has a ‘good chance’ to play in the NFC divisional round playoff game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Alexander tore his pectoral muscle in October.

The 49ers didn’t expect to see Alexander back from his injury so quick.

The linebacker participated in practice this week, clearing the path for a possible return.

49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this week there is “definitely a chance” for the linebacker to return for the playoffs.

Along with Alexander, pass-rusher Dee Ford and Jaquiski Tartt are also expected to return.

