49ers Kwon Alexander traded to Saints

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers traded linebacker Kwon Alexander for the Saints’ linebacker Kiko Alonso, according to reports on Monday.
The linebacker has not played the last couple games at the end of October due to an ankle injury. He’s been in five games since football season started this year, and has not played all 16 games in the past four years, according to the NFL.
Alonso, who’s been with the Saints since last year, has also missed games this year after he tore his ACL in January.
