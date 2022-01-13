49ers legend Joe Montana releases docuseries ‘Cool Under Pressure’

FILE – This is a 1981 file photo showing San Francisco 49ers NFL football quarterback Joe Montana. Soon after the Super Bowl matchup was set, Hall of Famer Joe Montana went to Twitter to send out a picture of his framed jerseys for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Montana won four Super Bowl titles in 14 years with the 49ers before finishing his career with two seasons on the Chiefs when he made one trip to the AFC championship game.(AP Photo/File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana has a new docuseries called “Cool Under Pressure” with episode one streaming now on Peacock.

Montana is known as a San Francisco icon by winning the franchise four Super Bowl titles during the 1980s, including three Super Bowl MVPs, two regular-season MVPs, and eight Pro Bowl selections.

The series highlights Montana’s struggles with doubters during his high school days in Pennsylvania and in college at Notre Dame, which also followed him to the NFL, according to the series info on Peacock.

The 49ers legend released his docuseries roughly a month after seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady released his docuseries “Man in the Arena” on rival streaming service ESPN+.

Brady and Montana are widely regarded as the “GOATs” for quarterbacks and players in NFL history.

“He’s a killer,” said Brady whose quote was featured during the trailer.

Brady looked up to Montana as a 49ers fan growing up in San Mateo.

“Cool Under Pressure” features other all-time NFL greats speaking highly about Montana’s playing days, including former teammate and Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

”He has that ‘it factor,” said Rice.

