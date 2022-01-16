49ers LT Trent Williams active for wild-card game at Cowboys

FILE – San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) plays during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Glendale, Ariz., in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo. The 49ers locked up their biggest potential free agent for the long term by agreeing to give star left tackle Trent Williams the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman. Williams’ agents at Elite Loyalty Sports say the deal agreed to early Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021, will pay Williams $138.1 million over the next six years, surpassing the $138 million deal David Bakhtiari got from during last season. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is active for a wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys after missing the regular-season finale with an elbow injury.

The nine-time Pro Bowler returned to practice Thursday after missing the 27-24 overtime victory at the Los Angeles Rams that put the 49ers in the playoffs.

Williams, an All-Pro for the first time this season, sustained the injury in a Week 17 victory over Houston. There were no lingering questions about the active roster for the Cowboys.