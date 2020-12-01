49ers move to Arizona after new sports ban

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 49ers are moving to Arizona.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan says the plan is to live and practice in Arizona: “Our hotel will be our new Levi’s Stadium.”

Practices will be held where the Cardinals have training camp, and the 49ers will have some access to State Farm Stadium, Shanahan said on Tuesday.

This comes as Santa Clara County tightened restrictions due to recent alarming COVID-19 data. The county’s limits included a ban on professional sports, along with youth sports.

After the announcement, the San Francisco team said it will have its next two home games in Arizona, now that their home base at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara County is off limits.