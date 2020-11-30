49ers to host next home games out-of-state

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KRON) – Looks like the San Francisco 49ers are headed out-of-state for the next two home games.

The Niners on Monday said in a statement that their next two home games – scheduled for next Monday night against Buffalo and then the following Sunday against Washington – will both be held at State Farm Stadium.

Full 49ers statement:

“The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. “The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games. “Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time.”

No other details were immediately available.

The announcements come after new COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County banned contact sports from being played at Levi’s Stadium for the next three weeks.