49ers offensive coordinator McDaniel takes Miami Dolphins head coaching job

San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is leaving for a head coaching position in Miami, the Dolphins announced Sunday afternoon.

McDaniel, 37, spent the last five seasons working for the 49ers — run game specialist (2017), run game coordinator (2018-20), and spent last season with the title offensive coordinator.

He followed 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan from Atlanta — both arrived in San Francisco in 2017 when Shanahan was named head coach.

Shanahan was the offensive coordinator while McDaniel was an offensive assistant on the Falcons staff in 2016, according to the Dolphins.

“Mike’s a good dude, he’s really good at what he does and he’s himself,” Shanahan said in January via a quote posted by the Dolphins. He’s one of the smartests coaches I’ve been around and he’s been huge to our team and huge for me throughout my career.”

This is the second straight year a 49ers coordinator left Shanahan’s staff to take a head coaching job elswhere.

The 49ers have yet to officially release a statement on McDaniel’s department.

After the 2020 season, former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh left San Francisco to become the New York Jets’ head coach.

McDaniel replaces recently fired Brian Flores who filed a lawsuit last week against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in its hiring/firing practices.