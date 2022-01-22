49ers-Packers: A look into the last four meetings between NFC foes

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Darnell Savage #26 of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass to Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the game at Levi’s Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Unless you are in the same division, it is not often you see a team more than once a year.

In the case of the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, the two teams will be facing each other for the fifth time in just over two years.

The two will battle again in Saturday’s NFC Divisional game at Lambeau Field — the fifth meeting in roughly two years and two months. Players on both teams aren’t exactly strangers to each other.

After not playing each other for a three-year stretch from 2015-18, the two will have met six times in about a three-year span since.

In addition, San Francisco and Green Bay will meet for an NFL-record ninth playoff meeting.

All the last four meetings have been a 49ers’ home game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Nov. 24, 2019: 49ers 37, Packers 8

Coming into a highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football primetime matchup, the 49ers (9-1) and Packers (8-2) had the two best records in the conference.

However, the final score wouldn’t have indicated that as San Francisco dominated with a 29-point blowout victory by holding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to 104 yards passing.

Both teams finished that regular season 13-3 and the head-to-head matchup meant a championship game in California rather than in chilly Green Bay.

Jan. 19, 2020 (NFC Championship): 49ers 37, Packers 20

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after winning the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Although the final score only showed a 17-point win, there seemed to be a feeling the Packers never really were in it as San Francisco jumped to a 27-0 halftime lead.

The 49ers forced three Rodgers’ turnovers: two interceptions and a fumble.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo only threw the ball 8 times, but the ground game was the story as running back Raheem Mostert had 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns to help send the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV.

Nov. 5, 2020: Packers 34, 49ers 17

After a packed Levi’s Stadium with the 49er faithful months earlier, this matchup had a completely different environment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic before vaccines were available, the two teams played in an empty Levi’s Stadium.

With Garoppolo out with an injury, the 49ers offense led by backup quarterback Nick Mullens couldn’t keep up with the Packers as Rodgers had a near-perfect game of 305 passing yards and four scores.

Sept. 26, 2021: Packers 30, 49ers 28

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi’s Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Another 49ers-Packers matchup on Sunday Night Football for the whole country to see.

But, it was the second consecutive loss for San Francisco at the hands of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Down 28-27 with 37 seconds left and no timeouts, Rodgers led a six-play, 42-yard drive to set up a Mason Crosby field goal as time expired.

In Saturday’s playoff game, the 49ers look to repeat their performance against the Packers in the 2020 NFC Championship — ending the game with a win.

The 49ers have an all-time record of 32-38-1 against Green Bay — looking to make it 33-38-1 by the end of Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.