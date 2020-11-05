49ers-Packers game still on after COVID-19 case

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The 49ers-Packers game is still on as of Thursday morning despite San Francisco’s wide receiver Kendrick Bourne testing positive for coronavirus.

The 49ers said Wednesday that the player is self-quarantining and the team immediately initiated the NFL’s “intensive protocol,” which includes using a third party to conduct contact tracing.

The team closed Levi’s Stadium, but the Packers are still scheduled to come play against the 49ers at the facility on Thursday evening.

The NFL says an asymptomatic player who has coronavirus can return to the facility once:

10 days have passed since the initial positive test; OR

Five days have passed since the initial positive test and the player receives two consecutive negative PCR virus tests at least 24 hours apart within that five-day period

If the player shows symptoms, they can return to play once:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared; AND

At least 72 hours have passed since he last experienced symptoms

Latest Stories: