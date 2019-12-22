Following win, 49ers pay respect to Beathard family after tragedy strikes

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Emotions were flowing following the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) win Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) .

Tragedy struck earlier that day when 49ers’ back up quarterback C.J. Beathard lost his brother Saturday morning due to a fatal stabbing resulting from a bar argument that occurred in Nashville, Tennessee.

Despite the win last night, it was a somber press conference in the wake of 22-year-old, Clayton Beathard.

After the game head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the players in the locker room about the teams’ perseverance despite the difficulties on and off the field.

“I didn’t know what to say to you guys at the beginning of the day because you guys know what happened last night, man. Having to go spend an hour with C.J. last night and just being with him during that,” Shanahan pauses as he gets emotional speaking about Beathard’s family loss.

For the Beathard family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Td26FyOEND — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

“You guys know how tough it is for him and his family right now. What I can tell you is I spent an hour last night and he was exactly like any one of us would have been, distraught, struggling to talking. He could barely talk and the last thing he said to me when I walked out the door is, he stopped me and he just goes, ‘You make sure you guys go win this game.’ “

And that’s exactly what the 49ers did.

In a battle between Los Angeles and San Francisco, the 49ers came out on top winning. 34-31.

The #49ers locker room recaps #LARvsSF and sends their thoughts to the Beathard family. pic.twitter.com/bXe2rzhGkL — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

Players took the podium after the game to address the media and pay respects to C.J. and his family.

Tight end George Kittle discussed his close bond with the quarterback and how Saturday’s win was for him.

“Just a terrible thing to happen to such an incredible family and incredible person. Known him for eight years. Kind of a little brother to me. That one was definitely for C.J. and that family and I’m just so happy we could get it done for them,” Kittle said.

Captain Richard Sherman said, “As a teammate, as a team, you try to do everything you can to comfort and be there. All we could do is win. His last words to Kyle, with tears in his eyes were, ‘just to go out there and get the win.’ That’s all that we can control and that’s all we can give him right now. If that gives him any kind of solace, any kind of smile, or anything during this tough time, that’s all that we can do.”

The quarterback headed home to be with his family during this difficult time.

