49ers place star linebacker Fred Warner on COVID-19 list

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have placed starting middle linebacker Fred Warner on the reserve/COVID-19 list less than two weeks before the start of the season.

The list is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Coach Kyle Shanahan says he can’t get into details about whether Warner tested positive or how long he would be out because of NFL protocols.

The 49ers open the season Sept. 13 at home against Arizona.

