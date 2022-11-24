SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s Thanksgiving, and it’s an American tradition to have NFL games on all day. However, the San Francisco 49ers are not one of the six teams playing this year, which means they can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

KRON4’s Red and Gold Zone spoke with a number of 49ers players who shared their favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Here’s a glimpse of what they might be eating for the holiday:

WR Brandon Aiyuk Ham Apple pie with ice cream

DL Kerry Hyder Jr. Dressing Canned cranberry sauce

S Talanoa Hufanga Cooked pig “I’m Polynesian… if I could just get a cooked pig, it’d definitely be smooth,” Hufanga said.

C Jake Brendel Deep-fried turkey “If that’s not an option, then I’m pretty much solely at the dessert table,” Brendel said.

WR Danny Gray Dressing Mac and cheese “I love dressing — mac and cheese the most though,” the rookie said. “And candy and sweet like with the marshmallows and a little sugar in there. That’s my favorite.”

K Robbie Gould Apple pie “I love the leftover turkey sandwich,” Gould said.

DE Nick Bosa Butternut squash



You can watch the players’ soundbites in the video player above.

The 49ers (6-4) host the New Orleans Saints (4-7) on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. San Francisco is currently in first place in the NFC West.

