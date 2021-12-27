49ers punter placed on COVID list; Shanahan’s latest on Garoppolo injury

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 29: Punter Mitch Wishnowsky #6 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky was placed on the team’s

Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the team announced in a news release.

All the players deemed closed contacts with Wishnowsky passed protocol and do not have to be placed on the virus list, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan’s hope is the vaccinated Wishnowsky can post two negative tests 24 hours apart — the league’s protocol needed to return. The team will hold off and wait before signing a replacement punter for Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans.

As of Monday, Wishnowsky is the only player on the team’s virus reserve list.

Latest on Jimmy Garoppolo

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his right throwing thumb during the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to to the Titans on Thursday.

The 49ers say it’s a thumb sprain, but NFL insider Adam Schefter reports it is a right thumb UCL tear, along with a fracture.

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a right thumb UCL tear along with a fracture, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2021

UCSF Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery Dr. Nirav Pandya says, if the reports hold true, this kind of injury requires surgery and at least a five-week timeline to come back.

Shanahan said if Garoppolo couldn’t throw at his best, he would go with rookie Trey Lance at quarterback.

“Yeah, if your starting quarterback can’t throw it as good as he normally does, that always is a factor,” Shanahan said. “If Jimmy was struggling to throw it his best, I think we would’ve gone with Trey. So it all depends on where he is at, but I felt good to do that throughout the year.”

The 49ers (8-7) are currently sixth in the NFC playoff picture with two games to go. The top seven teams from each conference make the playoffs.