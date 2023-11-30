(KRON) — In-N-Out is considered the premiere burger chain on the West Coast. There are dozens of locations across the Bay Area where many San Francisco 49ers reside.

Ever wonder what starting quarterback Brock Purdy orders at the popular California-based burger chain?

Purdy orders a Triple-Triple (also known as 3×3) with fries and a chocolate milkshake, the signal-caller said during a Q&A segment posted on the 49ers’ YouTube channel. However, Purdy gets his burgers plain with just meat and cheese.

“I know it sounds boring,” Purdy said of his burger order.

Before being drafted by the 49ers, Purdy played four years of college football at Iowa State in a state that does not have an In-N-Out. However, Purdy grew up in Arizona where there are a number of locations across the state.

Purdy is currently on his four-year, $3.7 million rookie deal, making an average of about $870,000 per year. Despite being a star quarterback, Purdy is known to live with a roommate, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj. Both Purdy and Zakelj were drafted by the 49ers in 2022.

Watch the full Q&A episode with the two roommates on the 49ers’ YouTube channel.