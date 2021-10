GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 17-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trey Lance, 49ers rookie quarterback and #3 draft pick, has a confirmed knee sprain, it was announced Monday.

The injury happened Sunday during his first NFL start.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t know yet if Lance will be able to play in the next game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Additionally, it’s still not known if veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be available for that game as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

The game is slated for Sunday, Oct. 24.