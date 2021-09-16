49ers Raheem Mostert’s wife says she received ‘gut-wrenching’ messages after his injury

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 29: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Emotions were high after it was announced that San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will undergo season-ending knee surgery after getting injured in the season opener.

His wife Devon said on Instagram that she received “gut-wrenching” and “heartless” messages about “how my husband should kill himself” following the injury he suffered on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Two days later, Devon addressed the hateful comments and said she was thankful for those who sent kind messages.

“2 nights ago while rocking our littlest boy to sleep, I made a statement about how gut-wrenching “fans” comments and direct messages can be,” she wrote. “Let’s all be honest. If words didn’t carry any meaning, we, as a human race, wouldn’t speak. Words carry weight and we have to do better as a society.”

Raheem got injured after his second carry during the 49ers’ 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday.

After originally reporting that Raheem would miss eight weeks due to chipped cartilage in his knee, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced he would miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

“It is #SuicidepreventionAwarenessMonth. BE KIND! ALL THE TIME! The way you speak, what you speak about, and the opinions you express on social media influences others,” Devon wrote on an Instagram story. “Yes, it’s a difficult time for my family right now, but it’s a difficult time for EVERYONE. We’re still in the middle of a global pandemic where mental distress is at an all time high. Rethink what you’re about to post and retrain your brain to think about who you could potentially hurt with your words.”

The 29-year-old running back was a key factor in the team’s journey to Super Bowl LIV. As the 2019 leading rusher, he appeared in 16 regular-season games and collected 137 carries for 772 yards and eight touchdowns.

Raheem said on Thursday that he’s been avoiding social media for the past few days for “obvious reasons”. But when he logged back on Thursday, he was “blown away” by the kindness he received.

And although this isn’t how the season was supposed to go for Raheem, both he and his wife are confident he will come back stronger.

“He’ll be back stronger! And I promise the comeback is going to be legendary,” Devon wrote.

“I have ALWAYS come back stronger and I will this time too! I’M FAR FROM DONE!” Raheem wrote on Twitter.