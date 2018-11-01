49ers, Raiders prepare for final Battle of the Bay

Kyle Shanahan gets his first chance to coach against his old boss when the San Francisco 49ers host Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders in the Thursday night NFL game.

Gruden was coaching Tampa Bay in 2004 when he gave Shanahan a job on his as a quality control coach.

Both the Raiders and 49ers are struggling heading into this matchup. Oakland is 1-6 and San Francisco 1-7.

The Raiders have lost three straight and the 49ers are on a six-game skid.

Shanahan has struggled without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3, and Gruden’s return to the NFL has been rocky after nine seasons as a broadcaster at ESPN.

