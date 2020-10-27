49ers’ RB Wilson, WR Samuel no-go for several weeks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – It’s a victory Monday for the San Francisco 49ers after dominating on Sunday beating the New England Patriots, 33-6.

Winning unfortunately come at a price. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Monday and broke the news that running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain.

Wilson is expected to go on IR later this week.

Alongside Wilson, came the news that wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a hamstring strain on Sunday.

Samuel is expected to miss the next two games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers.

“The physicality our receivers bring to the game, starting with Deebo, really helps our offense. We’ll miss him while he’s out that’s for sure,” said Shanahan.

With some bad news, also came some good news.

Kyle Shanahan is hopeful that both starting safeties, Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward will return this week.

“Tartt and Jimmie, hoping they’ll both come back this week, but they’re in the same boat a lot of other guys are. We’re gonna try but really won’t know until the end of the week,” said Shanahan.

The head coach explained that losing to the Dolphins just two weeks prior, really set the tone for players to get fired up and use it as motivation to get better.

“The Miami game, obviously we shouldn’t have won that game. We got blown out. As I’ve said a bunch, it was a very embarrassing loss. But when you watch that tape I wasn’t trying to BS the players, there was a lot of things to be encouraged about,” said Shanahan.

“There were some things that I did like that we got better at and you saw some stuff that, ‘Guys this wasn’t as bad as it seemed. We’re gonna get better or worse from it if we sit here and feel sorry and point fingers and don’t go to work… But if you can look at it and practice… I think we can surprise a lot of people.’ “

San Francisco will head to Seattle for Week 8 to take on the Seahawks.

