49ers re-sign All-Pro Tackle Trent Williams to 6-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The 49ers made a big move to solidify their offensive line, announcing Tuesday the re-signing of Trent Williams.

The All-Pro offensive tackle was being courted by several teams following his first season in the Bay, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think we have every piece of the puzzle to win this division & win this conference… I think the way this front office does things is second to none." #49ers OT Trent Williams says he's confident in the organization from top to bottom after signing a new 6-yr deal. @kron4news — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 23, 2021

The 49ers were willing to break the bank to keep him around.

Williams signed a 6-year $138.06 million deal, the contract includes $55.1 million fully guaranteed money and a $30 million signing bonus.

This deal makes Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. He says he’s thrilled heading into the 2021 season.

“I think we have the best front office in the NFL. Not only because they know how to make the piece of the puzzle fit, but the transparency they have and the transparency Coach Shanahan has, the transparency makes a difference. I think we have every piece of the puzzle to win this division & win this conference,” said Williams in a media session on Tuesday.

The biggest looming question this offseason is what will happen with the quarterback position. The NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 29.