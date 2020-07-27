49ers reportedly finalize new contract for Raheem Mostert

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 49ers have reportedly agreed to adjust the contract for RB Raheem Mostert, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

