49ers reportedly finalize new contract for Raheem Mostert

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 49ers have reportedly agreed to adjust the contract for RB Raheem Mostert, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
