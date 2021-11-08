49ers’ right tackle Mike McGlinchey out for season with torn quad

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Mike McGlinchey #69 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts before the kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The injury bug strikes the San Francisco 49ers once again.

After an injury-plagued 2020 season, the trend for the 49ers (3-5) seemed to have carried into 2021.

Running back Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending knee injury after the team’s opener in September.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey will miss the rest of the season due to a quad tear, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

McGlinchey left during the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Shanahan said Tom Compton and Jaylon Moore are both options to replace McGlinchey at right tackle — stating right guard Daniel Brunskill could also replace him.

McGlinchey, who started all 16 games in 2020, had his fifth-year contract option exercised this past offseason, which will keep him on the 49ers until the 2022 season.

Other 49ers’ injuries

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. suffered a knee sprain and will “be out for a while,” Shanahan said.

Safety Tavon Wilson will most likely head to injury reserve, but the team is still running tests to know the extent of his foot injury.

Cornerbacks Josh Norm (rib) will be limited in practice this week while Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) is day-to-day.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle missed a month due to a calf injury but returned Sunday against the short-handed Cardinals.

San Francisco hosts the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) next Monday night at Levi’s Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.