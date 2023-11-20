SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga suffered a torn ACL on Sunday during the Niners game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hufanga left the game in the second half with a knee injury.

At the time, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan suspected it was a torn ACL.

On Monday, KRON4 Sports Anchor Kate Rooney confirmed the player had suffered a torn ACL. ACL injuries require typically require surgery and several months of rehab, meaning Hufanga will likely be out for the remainder of the season.

In Sunday’s win, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes to lead the Niners past the Bucs, 27-14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.