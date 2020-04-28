49ers say farewell to legend Joe Staley as he announces retirement

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers lost a pillar of their organization this weekend when starting right tackle, Joe Staley announced his retirement.

For 13 seasons, Joe Staley anchored the 49ers offensive line.

He was a three time all-pro selection and six time pro bowler, but he decided now was the best time to walk away from the game.

“Talking to the man, knowing the person, knowing his family, he is no doubt making the right decision for what is best for his health and his future. It was real hard for us to hear because of how good he is as a person and player and still is but it is the best thing for him. I am really happy for him and the career he had and I am so happy I can be a part of it,” Kyle Shanahan said.

John Lynch says if there was one guy he wishes they could’ve won that Super Bowl for, it would be Staley.

“Played at the highest level, being an unbelievable member of our community. The three years that Kyle and I have been here it’s just been a real treat getting to know Joe Staley. His level of play has been incredible. He’s given everything and I’ll leave it with this, if there’s a player you wish you could have pulled the whole thing off for it would have been Joe,” John Lynch said.

Staley’s agent said his client had been mulling over the decision to retire for some time, but wanted to make his final decision before the NFL Draft so the 49ers could make informed decisions.

The organization will honor Staley as soon as they can.

“Joe’s going to have his day. We’ll have our parade as soon as we can when quarantine is over and everything for him, because he deserves it more than anything. I was with Joe for three years and he’s as good of a player and warrior and person as any player I’ve ever been around and I love the guy,” Shanahan said.

