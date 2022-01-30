49ers’ season ends in NFC Championship loss to Los Angeles Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Obo Okoronkwo #45 of the Los Angeles Rams pressures Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers lost in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 20-17 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The loss snaps the 49ers’ six-game winning streak against their rivals from Southern California, which dates back to 2019. The team’s last loss to the Rams was in 2018.

The game essentially ended when 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo threw an interception with 1:09 left from their own 19-yard line.

Up 17-14 with 9:55 left in the fourth quarter, 49ers defensive back Jaquiski Tartt dropped a wide-open interception that could have helped change the outcome of the game.

Instead, the Rams kept the ball and kicked a field goal to tie the game at 17 with just under seven minutes left in the game.

Los Angeles then kicked a 30-yard field goal to take a lead 20-17 with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco blew a 17-7 fourth-quarter lead as the Rams outscored the 49ers 13-0 in the final period.

49ers Notables

Garappolo completed 16-of-30 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Deebo Samuel rushed seven times for 26 yards and caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Since head coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017, the 49ers fall to now 7-4 against the Rams.

San Francisco finishes its season 12-8 after making the NFC Championship twice in the last three years.

