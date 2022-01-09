49ers set to face Cowboys in NFC Wild Card

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) celebrates after catching an interception in overtime of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 27-24. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The playoffs are set for the San Francisco 49ers.

The sixth-seed 49ers will face the third-seed Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday Jan. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Texas, the NFL announced.

The game will be televised on CBS and Nickelodeon with options to stream it on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Last year, the NFC Wild Card matchup between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints was on Nickelodeon — a telecast featuring the channel’s signature green slime for a kid-friendly viewing experience.

The 49ers clinched their playoff spot after erasing a 17-point deficit to beat the four-seeded Los Angeles Rams 27-24 on Sunday.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 23-of-32 passes for 316 yards, including a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jauan Jennings with under 30 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas sealed the win with an interception of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in overtime.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel caught three balls for 89 yards, rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown, and even added one 24-yard touchdown pass.

