(KRON) — The general manager and head coach duo of John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are staying in the Bay. The San Francisco 49ers have signed both Lynch and Shanahan to multi-year contract extensions, the team announced Friday.

The 49ers did not specify the details of the contract, disclosing neither how many years nor for much money.

Both Lynch, 51, and Shanahan, 43, came into the organization in February 2017 and have been in their respective positions since. With the signing in 2017, the 49ers hired both a first-time head coach and general manager.

Under that duo, San Francisco has won two NFC West titles and reached three NFC Championship games, including one Super Bowl appearance in 2019.

In 2019 when the team went 13-3 and reached the Super Bowl, Lynch was named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association of America. Also, Shanahan was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News.