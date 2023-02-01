SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tyre Nichols was beaten to death at the hands of five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Bodycam video of the incident was released last Friday, sparking protests nationwide and in the Bay Area.

Nichols, a native of Sacramento, was a 49ers fan. On Wednesday, the 49ers gave his family a personalized autographed jersey (pictured above) after learning Nichols was a fan of the team.

The jersey had the number 49 with Nichols’s name on it. It was signed by 49ers players such as quarterback Brock Purdy, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and defensive end Nick Bosa.

Nichols was 29 years old and leaves behind a 4-year-old son. He moved from Sacramento to Memphis before the COVID-19 pandemic and remained there until his death.

The 49ers’ season ended this past Sunday after a 31-7 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. It was the second straight year that San Francisco lost in the conference title game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.