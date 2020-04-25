San Francisco 49ers draft Colton McKivitz, trade Marquise Goodwin

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are making moves Saturday during the 2020 NFL Draft.
The morning began with the team acquiring left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins.
The 49ers then traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for another pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 49ers used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.
The team then traded wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles for another pick.
49ers veteran Joe Staley also announced his retirement.
