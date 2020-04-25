San Francisco 49ers draft Colton McKivitz, trade Marquise Goodwin

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Marquise Goodwin #11 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a win against the Cleveland Browns at Levi’s Stadium on October 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are making moves Saturday during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The morning began with the team acquiring left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins.

The 49ers then traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for another pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 49ers used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

The team then traded wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles for another pick.

49ers veteran Joe Staley also announced his retirement.

It’s been a hell of a ride. Thank you pic.twitter.com/V2VB2xKDzp — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) April 25, 2020

