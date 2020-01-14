49ers vs. Packers NFC Championship game officially sold out

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium is officially sold out!

The NFC Divisional Playoff last weekend, marked the highest 49ers home attendance in the team’s 73-year history after besting the previous standard of 71,500 set earlier this season against Green Bay on Nov. 24.

The 49ers are on pace to set a new attendance record for a home game.

During the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco set a new attendance record of 71,649.

This Sunday’s game will be the 49ers 10th conference championship San Francisco has played at home.

A win would give San Francisco its seventh conference title.

Hoping to score a ticket last minute? Fans are advised to purchase tickets from verified websites such as 49ers.com/tickets or TicketMaster.com/49ers.

