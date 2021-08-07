49ers welcome back fans at Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA (BCN) — The San Francisco 49ers are holding an open practice at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Saturday, the first chance for fans to see the team in person in the leadup to the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Festivities for the event start at 8:30 a.m. and the practice starts at 10:15 a.m., with tickets costing $10 for everyone 2 years old and up.

The team also reopened to the public its 49ers Museum on Friday after it was closed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, team officials said.

The museum celebrating the San Francisco 49ers and their history in the National Football League will also be open Saturday during and after the open practice.

Once the 49ers’ games start, the museum will be open between three hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day before a home game.

“Being the oldest professional sports team in the Bay Area, our 49ers Museum has always been a must-see attraction for our fans and anyone who appreciates the game of football,” 49ers Museum Director Jesse Lovejoy said in the team’s announcement about the reopening.

For people not able to make it in person, the 49ers unveiled a virtual tour of the museum earlier this year as part of the team’s celebration of its 75th anniversary in 2021.

More information about the open practice and the museum can be found at the team’s website at https://www.49ers.com/.