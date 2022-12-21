SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Six San Francisco 49ers players have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl, the team announced in a press release Wednesday. The selections are the following:

DL Nick Bosa

S Talanoa Hufanga

FB Kyle Juszczyk

TE George Kittle

LB Fred Warner

T Trent Williams

Seven other 49ers were selected as alternates: OL Jake Brendel, K Robbie Gould, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Ray-Ray McCloud (return specialist), WR Deebo Samuel, CB Charvarius Ward and P Mitch Wishnowsky.

San Francisco’s six Pro Bowl selections are the third most in the NFL, tied with the Baltimore Ravens. Only the Philadelphia Eagles (8), Kansas City Chiefs (7) and Dallas Cowboys (7) have more selections.

Bosa, one of the frontrunners for Defensive Player of the Year, earned his third Pro Bowl selection with 15.5 sacks and an NFL-best 38 quarterback hits. Hufanga made his first Pro Bowl after recording 75 tackles, 4 interceptions, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. Warner notched his second selection (2021, 2023).

Kittle made his fourth Pro Bowl by catching 46 passes for 593 yards and six touchdowns, including 12.9 average yards per catch which ranks second in the NFL. Williams notched his 10th career selection and his third straight selection since he was acquired by the 49ers from Washington in 2020.

The 49ers (10-4) host Williams’ old team, Washington Commanders (7-6-1), on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium with a 1:05 p.m. kickoff. San Francisco has clinched the NFC West and a spot in the playoffs; the team is currently the third seed in the NFC playoff picture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.