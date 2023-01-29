PHILADELPHIA (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury during the first quarter of the NFC Championship, the team announced on Twitter. The rookie is questionable to return after injuring his right elbow.

Veteran journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson took over for Purdy. Johnson took over with about 4:50 left in the first quarter in front of the pro-Eagles crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Johnson, 36, is on his seventh NFL team since his NFL debut in 2009.

Purdy returned for one play with 12:30 left in the third quarter after Johnson was shaken up after appearing to hit the back of his head on the turf. Purdy did not throw the ball and simply handed the ball off to Christian McCaffrey on third down, leading to a 49ers’ punt on the next play.

Johnson was seen walking into the 49ers’ locker room and is being evaluated for a concussion.

If Johnson, San Francisco’s fourth-string quarterback, cannot continue, McCaffrey is the next quarterback up, according to the FOX Sports broadcast.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, is the third 49ers quarterback to suffer an injury this season. Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 against Seattle, and Jimmy Garoppolo has not played since a foot injury suffered in Week 13 against Miami.

This story will be updated as KRON4 learns more about Purdy’s injury.