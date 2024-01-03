(KRON) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will not play in the team’s regular-season finale next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (9-7), head coach Kyle Shanahan said in a news conference Wednesday.

With the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage already clinched, Purdy will rest in the team’s Week 18 home matchup against their division rival. Backup Sam Darnold will start under center.

Shanahan did not announce any other players who will be resting for a game in which nothing will be at stake for the 49ers (12-4). He added all other healthy players should be prepared to play.

Running back Christian McCaffrey will also not play Sunday but for a different reason. The NFL’s leading rusher left Sunday’s game against Washington early with a mild calf strain.

McCaffrey should be ready to return for the 49ers’ first playoff game, a home divisional round matchup on either Jan. 20 or 21. Elijah Mitchell will start at running back against the Rams.

Other players expected to be out in Week 18 include Arik Armstead (foot, knee), Ross Dwelley (ankle) and safety Ji’Ayir Brown (knee).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.