49ers player tests positive for coronavirus, facility shutdown: reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The 49ers have shut down their facility due to COVID-19, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter’s source told him Kendrick Bourne tested positive for coronavirus.

The San Francisco team was set to play against the Packers at Levi’s Stadium on Thursday.

Voters and poll workers were in and out of Levi’s Stadium since Halloween, when the facility opened as a voting center.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE

